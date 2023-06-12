Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $30.20

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.20, but opened at $33.20. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 2,470 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Simec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $687.21 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.