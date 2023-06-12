GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,989 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in shares of GSK by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,687 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,720,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,001,000 after purchasing an additional 548,735 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.36. 2,231,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. Equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 16.43%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.