Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,234 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after buying an additional 124,253 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.50. The stock had a trading volume of 685,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average is $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.