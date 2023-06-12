Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $124,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,642 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

KEYS stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.65. The company had a trading volume of 355,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

