Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $66,000 Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROX. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TROX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.14. 626,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.89. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $17.89.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.96 million. Tronox had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

