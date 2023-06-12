Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $76,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $176,499,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Snowflake by 11,112.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,376,000 after acquiring an additional 755,197 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total value of $144,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,252,690.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,983 shares of company stock valued at $34,276,778 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Snowflake Trading Down 0.7 %
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.