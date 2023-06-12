Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $76,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $176,499,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Snowflake by 11,112.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,376,000 after acquiring an additional 755,197 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total value of $144,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,252,690.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,983 shares of company stock valued at $34,276,778 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,656. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.62 and a 200 day moving average of $149.74. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of -63.81 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

