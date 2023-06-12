Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.91.

Insider Activity at Exelon

Exelon Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.78. 1,675,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977,729. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

