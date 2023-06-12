Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $7,132,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $146.96. 276,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,449. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

