Haivision Systems (HAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 14th.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.07 million during the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.43%.

Haivision Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE HAI opened at C$4.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.74. Haivision Systems has a 12-month low of C$2.11 and a 12-month high of C$5.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haivision Systems Company Profile

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Haivision Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.

Further Reading

