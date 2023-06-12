Hassane El-Khoury Sells 22,500 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hassane El-Khoury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00.

ON stock opened at $89.02 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

