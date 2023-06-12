Head to Head Comparison: Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Rigetti Computing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 2 2 0 2.50 Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fathom Digital Manufacturing currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 405.43%. Given Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fathom Digital Manufacturing is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom Digital Manufacturing $161.14 million 0.33 -$488.58 million N/A N/A Rigetti Computing $13.20 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Rigetti Computing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rigetti Computing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.4% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom Digital Manufacturing -328.22% -62.49% -17.37% Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fathom Digital Manufacturing beats Rigetti Computing on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services. The company serves the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.