Head-To-Head Comparison: First Republic Bank (FRCB) & Its Competitors

First Republic Bank is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the "Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare First Republic Bank to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion $1.67 billion 0.02 First Republic Bank Competitors $13.77 billion $3.12 billion 10.29

First Republic Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

95.2% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Republic Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72% First Republic Bank Competitors 18.61% 11.99% 0.98%

Risk & Volatility

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Republic Bank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Republic Bank Competitors 627 2227 2271 62 2.34

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 77.91%. Given First Republic Bank’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Republic Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

First Republic Bank competitors beat First Republic Bank on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

