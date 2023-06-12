Head to Head Comparison: HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) & Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Bilibili shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -21.06% -37.52% -19.04% Bilibili -26.75% -42.16% -15.87%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HeartCore Enterprises and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Bilibili 0 4 4 0 2.50

Bilibili has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 44.84%. Given Bilibili’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Bilibili’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $8.82 million 3.24 -$6.68 million ($0.18) -7.61 Bilibili $3.18 billion 1.98 -$1.09 billion ($2.15) -7.49

HeartCore Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili. HeartCore Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bilibili, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HeartCore Enterprises beats Bilibili on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

