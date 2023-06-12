Head-To-Head Comparison: Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) versus Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Vital Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $11.74 billion 0.90 $4.94 billion $47.99 1.65 Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.41 $631.51 million $49.51 0.86

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 50.00% 29.75% 16.17% Vital Energy 48.36% 34.78% 12.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Vital Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Energy and Vital Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 4 9 0 2.69 Vital Energy 1 1 2 0 2.25

Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus target price of $110.54, suggesting a potential upside of 39.69%. Vital Energy has a consensus target price of $69.75, suggesting a potential upside of 63.43%. Given Vital Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Vital Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 8,200 gross productive wells, including 6,500 wells with working interest and 1,700 wells with an overriding or royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 661 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

