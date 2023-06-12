Head to Head Comparison: Wag! Group (PET) versus Its Peers

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Wag! Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wag! Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $65.82 million -$38.57 million -1.22 Wag! Group Competitors $610.86 million $23.14 million 258.80

Wag! Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group. Wag! Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wag! Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wag! Group Competitors 203 918 1444 64 2.52

Wag! Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 208.22%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 15.18%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98% Wag! Group Competitors -18.54% -33.58% -1.90%

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

