Head to Head Contrast: Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) vs. Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV)

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lanvin Group and Lululemon Athletica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group $445.02 million 1.52 -$229.99 million $0.33 15.67 Lululemon Athletica $8.11 billion 5.68 $854.80 million $7.48 48.39

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lululemon Athletica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lululemon Athletica has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lanvin Group and Lululemon Athletica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06% Lululemon Athletica 11.24% 44.94% 25.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lanvin Group and Lululemon Athletica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lululemon Athletica 3 3 21 1 2.71

Lanvin Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.73%. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus price target of $413.22, indicating a potential upside of 14.17%. Given Lanvin Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group is more favorable than Lululemon Athletica.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats Lanvin Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St. John brand; and leisurewear and formalwear under the Caruso brand name. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc. engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

