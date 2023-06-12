Head to Head Contrast: Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) & New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and New Found Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $97.82 million 15.82 $78.36 million $0.37 14.00 New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.38) -12.29

Profitability

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold. New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 53.82% 3.04% 2.27% New Found Gold N/A -118.06% -91.50%

Risk & Volatility

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sandstorm Gold and New Found Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 0 5 0 3.00 New Found Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus target price of $9.66, suggesting a potential upside of 86.41%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than New Found Gold.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats New Found Gold on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

