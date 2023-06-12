Head to Head Survey: Novozymes A/S (NVZMF) versus The Competition

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Rating) is one of 327 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Novozymes A/S to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novozymes A/S and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S N/A N/A 5.96 Novozymes A/S Competitors $126.62 million $3.21 million 78.37

Novozymes A/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Novozymes A/S. Novozymes A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Novozymes A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Novozymes A/S pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 1,850.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Novozymes A/S is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Novozymes A/S and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Novozymes A/S Competitors 177 1168 2879 25 2.65

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 84.87%. Given Novozymes A/S’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novozymes A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S N/A N/A N/A Novozymes A/S Competitors -249.95% -54.53% -12.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

