HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,138,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after buying an additional 820,082 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,183,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 316,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 236.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 271,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.58. The company had a trading volume of 202,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HQY. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

