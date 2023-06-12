Heather A. Planishek Sells 47,275 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 47,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $732,762.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 817,540 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $15.02 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

