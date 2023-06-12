Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $7.29

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 422,182 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

