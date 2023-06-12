Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $75.55. The stock had a trading volume of 190,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.61.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,771 shares of company stock worth $4,963,676. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.