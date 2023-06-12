HI (HI) Trading 22.3% Lower This Week

HI (HI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. HI has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $240,935.58 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019783 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015400 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,866.03 or 1.00012237 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002498 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00447085 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $212,518.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

