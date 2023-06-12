High Tide (HIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.15 million.

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:HIT opened at C$0.01 on Monday. High Tide has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

