High Tide (HITI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 14th. Analysts expect High Tide to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. High Tide had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $87.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million.

Shares of HITI stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. High Tide has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of High Tide by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of High Tide by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

