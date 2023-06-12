Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Head-To-Head Review

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sally Beauty and Hingham Institution for Savings’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty $3.82 billion 0.34 $183.55 million $1.46 8.24 Hingham Institution for Savings $118.31 million 3.99 $37.52 million $15.53 14.13

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Hingham Institution for Savings. Sally Beauty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hingham Institution for Savings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty 2 3 1 0 1.83 Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sally Beauty and Hingham Institution for Savings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sally Beauty currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.00%. Given Sally Beauty’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sally Beauty is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Volatility & Risk

Sally Beauty has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sally Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sally Beauty and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty 4.19% 62.12% 8.13% Hingham Institution for Savings 25.02% 12.15% 1.12%

Summary

Sally Beauty beats Hingham Institution for Savings on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America. The BSG segment includes franchise-based business Armstrong McCall, a full service distributor of beauty products and supplies that offers professional beauty products directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce platforms and its own sales force in partially exclusive geographical territories in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, TX.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.