Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HEP stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $627,821,000 after buying an additional 34,614,564 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $10,547,000. Strategic Income Management LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 307,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,612,000 after acquiring an additional 298,097 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

Featured Articles

