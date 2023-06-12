Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Holly Energy Partners Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of HEP stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.
Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners
Holly Energy Partners Company Profile
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.