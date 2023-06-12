HP Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

HP has raised its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. HP has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HP to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.37. 3,048,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,510,852. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. HP has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $35.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.