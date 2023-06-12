Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.58.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.70 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of HBM opened at C$6.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 89.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

