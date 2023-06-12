IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.92

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.92 and last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 6621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IES in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
IES Stock Up 2.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of IES by 172.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of IES by 536.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IES by 251.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IES (IESC)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.