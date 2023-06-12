IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.92

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.92 and last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 6621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IES in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

IES Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 9,221 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $484,194.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,849.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,995. Company insiders own 59.82% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of IES by 172.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of IES by 536.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IES by 251.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

