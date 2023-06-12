IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

IGas Energy (LON:IGAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 351.61% from the stock’s previous close.

IGas Energy Price Performance

LON:IGAS traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 15.50 ($0.19). 141,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.46. The firm has a market cap of £19.75 million, a PE ratio of -168.89 and a beta of -0.21. IGas Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 14.30 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 112 ($1.39).

Insider Activity

In other IGas Energy news, insider Frances Ward bought 2,730 shares of IGas Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £436.80 ($543.01). Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

IGas Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Further Reading

