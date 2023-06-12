Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,371 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Immersion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Immersion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 70,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Immersion by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immersion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Immersion Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,336. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $257.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Immersion had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

