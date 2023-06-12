Immutable X (IMX) Price Tops $0.62 on Top Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $351.25 million and approximately $17.58 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

