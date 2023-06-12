Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Down 21.4 %

IMH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 110,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of Impac Mortgage as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

