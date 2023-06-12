Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities raised Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Incyte Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of INCY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.18. 1,503,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,988. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.30.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

