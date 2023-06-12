Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Up 1,609.1% in May

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a growth of 1,609.1% from the May 15th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 566,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Infobird Trading Up 44.4 %

NASDAQ IFBD traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.10. 21,253,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,672. Infobird has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36.

Get Infobird alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infobird stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,092,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Infobird comprises about 0.5% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 5.72% of Infobird as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.