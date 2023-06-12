Insider Buying: HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) SVP Buys $21,600.00 in Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) SVP Lee Flowers acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 111,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
HCW Biologics Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of HCWB traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,977. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. HCW Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.83.
HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of HCW Biologics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.
