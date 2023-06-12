Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $1,096,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,040,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,032,592.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $938,520.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $90.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $94.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on APLS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

