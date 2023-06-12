Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells $242,095.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $242,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,663,398.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $613,423.36.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.13. 694,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311,167. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.97.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

