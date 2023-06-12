Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Insider Sells $658,208.25 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 12,719 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $658,208.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,826 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Dynatrace Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE DT opened at $50.96 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.
