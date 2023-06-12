Insider Selling: Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Director Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) Director David Nierenberg sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,436,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,507.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Flotek Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTK traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,632. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 119.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth about $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc engages in the business of creating unique solutions to reduce the environmental impact of energy on air, water, land, and people. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT), Data Analytics (DA), and Corporate and Other. The CT segment includes developing, manufacturing, packaging, distributing, delivering, and marketing green specialty chemicals that help customers meet their environmental, social, and governance and operational goals and aims to enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers.

Featured Stories

