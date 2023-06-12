Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $245,650.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $245,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 514,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,289,470.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $270,300.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Jonathan Sheena sold 43 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $2,364.14.

On Friday, April 21st, Jonathan Sheena sold 290 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $15,726.70.

On Monday, April 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $270,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 134 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $7,387.42.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $70,906.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.86. 215,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,391. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 970.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Natera by 1,621.1% in the 1st quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

