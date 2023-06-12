Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $245,650.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $245,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 514,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,289,470.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $270,300.00.
- On Monday, April 24th, Jonathan Sheena sold 43 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $2,364.14.
- On Friday, April 21st, Jonathan Sheena sold 290 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $15,726.70.
- On Monday, April 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $270,100.00.
- On Tuesday, March 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 134 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $7,387.42.
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $70,906.88.
Natera Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.86. 215,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,391. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 970.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Natera by 1,621.1% in the 1st quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Natera
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natera (NTRA)
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Mobileye: A Recent IPO With High Growth (And Squeeze) Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.