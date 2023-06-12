Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells $7,106,928.93 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) Director Christa Davies sold 33,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.21, for a total transaction of $7,106,928.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,328,146.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Workday Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $204.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $218.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.93 and its 200 day moving average is $192.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Barclays upped their price objective on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

