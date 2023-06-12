Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSP. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.00.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $128.08. The company had a trading volume of 84,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,579. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Insperity has a twelve month low of $87.74 and a twelve month high of $131.09.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Insperity by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Further Reading

