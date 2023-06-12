Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Insulet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Insulet by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,582. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.96, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.85. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $192.33 and a 1-year high of $335.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,569 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

