International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.43. 65,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,264. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.
