Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $303.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $312.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $318.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.