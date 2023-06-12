Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 673,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 411,388 shares.The stock last traded at $14.42 and had previously closed at $14.54.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

