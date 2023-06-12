Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 572,249 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 383,666 shares.The stock last traded at $26.44 and had previously closed at $26.46.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,299,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,156 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,230,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,087,000 after purchasing an additional 472,930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,677,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421,051 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 977,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 389,858 shares during the period.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

