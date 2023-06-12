Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 202,212 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 67,493 put options.

Nikola Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NKLA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.76. 53,319,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,833,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Nikola has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Nikola had a negative return on equity of 143.04% and a negative net margin of 1,332.76%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikola will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nikola

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,884,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

